(Recasts with S&P statement)
* S&P downgrades nine euro countries, puts 14 on negative
* France and Austria lose AAA rating, only Germany unscathed
* Greek debt swap talks pause without deal amid pessimism
* Euro, stocks fall, bond spreads widen
BERLIN/ATHENS, Jan 13 Standard & Poor's
downgraded the credit ratings of nine euro zone countries,
stripping France and Austria of their coveted triple-A status
but not EU paymaster Germany, in a Black Friday 13th for the
troubled single currency area.
"Today's rating actions are primarily driven by our
assessment that the policy initiatives that have been taken by
European policymakers in recent weeks may be insufficient to
fully address ongoing systemic stresses in the eurozone," the
U.S.-based ratings agency said in a statement.
In a potentially more ominous setback, negotiations on a
debt swap by private creditors seen as crucial to avert a Greek
default that would rock Europe and the world economy broke up
without agreement in Athens, although officials said more talks
are likely next week.
If Greece cannot persuade banks and insurers to accept
voluntary losses on their bond holdings, a second international
rescue package for the euro zone's most heavily indebted state
will unravel, raising the prospect of bankruptcy in late March,
when it has to redeem 14.4 billion euros in maturing debt.
S&P cut the ratings of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Cyprus by
two notches and the standings of France, Austria, Malta,
Slovakia and Slovenia by one notch each.
The move puts highly indebted Italy on the same BBB+ level
as Kazakhstan and pushes Portugal into junk status.
It put 14 euro zone states on negative outlook for a
possible further downgrade, including France, Austria, and still
triple-A rated Finland, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.
Germany was the only country to emerge totally unscathed
with its triple-A rating and a stable outlook.
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin, speaking after an
emergency meeting with President Nicolas Sarkozy, played down
the impact of Europe's second biggest economy being downgraded
to AA+ for the first time since 1975.
"This is not a catastrophe. It's an excellent rating. But
it's not good news," Baroin told France 2 television, saying the
government would not respond with further austerity measures.
The euro fell by more than a cent to $1.2650 on the
news. European stocks, which had been up on the day, turned
negative but reaction to the widely anticipated news was
moderate. Safe-haven German 10-year bond futures rose to a new
record high while the risk premium investors charge on French,
Spanish, Italian and Belgian debt widened.
Euro zone finance ministers responded jointly by saying in a
statement they had taken "far-reaching measures" in response to
the sovereign debt crisis and were accelerating reforms towards
stronger economic union.
Greek negotiators who have repeatedly voiced confidence in a
deal in which private creditors would accept writedowns of 50
percent of the face value of their bond holdings said they were
now less hopeful, warning of "catastrophic consequences" for
Greece and Europe if they failed.
"Yesterday we were cautious and confident. Today we are less
optimistic," a source close to the Greek task force in charge of
the negotiations said.
The Institute for International Finance, negotiating on
behalf of banks, said: "Under the circumstances, discussions
with Greece and the official sector are paused for reflection on
the benefits of a voluntary approach."
The two sides are divided principally over the interest rate
Greece will end up paying, which determines how much of a hit
banks take. While both appear to be engaged in brinkmanship,
there are also doubts about the take-up rate of any voluntary
deal, since some hedge funds have bought up Greek debt and want
to be paid out in full or trigger default insurance.
The double blow of the S&P news and the stalling of the
Greek debt talks came after a brighter start to the year with
Spain and Italy beginning their marathon debt rollover at lower
borrowing costs this week.
The European Central Bank's move last month to flood banks
with cheap three-year liquidity helped ease a worsening credit
crunch and provided funds which governments hope some will use
to buy sovereign bonds.
RESCUE FUND WEAKENED
S&P said the euro zone faced stresses including tightening
credit conditions, rising risk premiums for a growing number of
sovereigns, simultaneous deleveraging by governments and
households and weakening economic growth prospects.
It also cited political obstacles to a solution to the
crisis due to "an open and prolonged dispute among European
policymakers over the proper approach to address challenges".
Austerity and budget discipline alone were not sufficient to
fight the debt crisis and risked becoming self-defeating, the
ratings agency said.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble played down the
news, saying: "In the past months, we've come to agree that the
ratings agencies' judgments should not be overvalued."
France and Austria were at risk because of their banks'
exposure to the debt of peripheral euro zone countries and
Hungary respectively, as well as the weakening economic outlook
for Europe. Italy and Spain face historically high borrowing
costs.
The cut in France's rating is a serious setback for the
centre-right Sarkozy's chances of re-election in May and could
weaken the euro zone's rescue fund, reducing its ability to help
countries in difficulty.
France is the second largest guarantor of the European
Financial Stability Facility, which has a AAA rating. Preserving
that status would require members to increase their guarantees,
which could prove politically unpopular.
In their statement, the euro zone finance ministers said
they would do all they could to ensure the rescue fund keeps its
top rating.
After vowing for months to do everything to preserve Paris'
top-notch standing, Sarkozy appeared to prepare voters last
month for the loss of the prized status before the election.
His political opponents pounced on the S&P decision as a
verdict on the failure of his policies.
"This is in reality a double downgrade. It is a downgrade of
our sovereign rating that will affect the country's reputation,
with heavy consequences, and it is also a downgrade compared to
our main neighbour, Germany, with which we had equal status up
to now," centrist candidate Francois Bayrou said.
Socialist party leader Martine Aubry said: "Mr Sarkozy will
be remembered as the president who downgraded France."
It is not clear how far the downgrade will increase France's
borrowing costs, since markets have already anticipated the
prospect by raising the French risk premium over German Bunds.
"One notch is priced in but not more. The Franco-German
spread can widen. It is about 130 basis points for the 10-year
bond. The maximum level reached was 180 to 190 basis points and
it can go back to this level," said Alessandro Giansanti, senior
rates strategist at ING in Amsterdam.
