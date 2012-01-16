BERLIN/MADRID Jan 16 Germany, the only
major euro zone member to retain a top-notch credit rating,
refused on Monday to consider boosting the bloc's rescue fund,
while Greece was under pressure to urgently break a deadlock in
debt swap talks if it is to avoid an unruly default.
European leaders vowed to press ahead with a fiscal pact for
stricter budget discipline and hasten the launch of a permanent
bailout fund for the 17-nation euro area, the European Stability
Mechanism, in the light of Standard & Poor's move last Friday.
The downgrading of France, Austria, Italy and Spain in
particular means the European Financial Stability Facility risks
losing its AAA rating or having less money to lend, unless
remaining triple-A nations raise their guarantees, euro zone
officials said.
But German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen
Seibert told reporters: "The government has no reason to believe
that the volume of guarantees that the EFSF has now should not
be sufficient to fulfill its current obligations.
"We should not forget that it has been decided to
significantly move forward the ESM and to have it in place in
mid-2012, one year earlier than planned."
Financial markets took the downgrades in their stride, with
the euro and government bond yields broadly steady.
Traders said the European Central Bank bought Italian and
Spanish bonds to offset pressure from S&P's salvo.
But the relief could be shortlived due to the rising risk of
a disorderly Greek default unless Athens can secure a last-ditch
agreement with its private creditors to accept voluntary losses
on their holdings of Greek bonds.
A growing number of experts, including a Standard & Poor's
official, are warning a default is on the cards, after Greece's
talks with creditors broke down on Friday.
European shares rebounded to end higher despite
fears that banks would suffer knock-on downgrades in the wake of
the governments whose debt they hold.
Yields on French treasury bills eased slightly in the first
test of investor appetite for the country's debt since it was
stripped of its coveted triple-A rating.
The head of Austria's debt office told Reuters the loss of
Vienna's AAA status had also been priced into the market
already, and Austria was able to sell treasury bills on Monday
at rates very close to zero.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy brushed off the historic
loss of Paris' top credit rating for the first time since 1975,
a blow to his campaign for re-election in May, saying France's
policy would not be dictated by rating agencies.
Contrasting S&P's move with a statement by rival watchdog
Moody's, which still has France on an Aaa rating, he said: "My
deep belief is that it changes nothing. We must reduce the
deficit, we must reduce our spending and we must improve the
competitiveness of our economy to return to a path of growth."
LOSERS TO PAY?
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, whose debt-laden country
was downgraded by two notches along with Spain, called last week
during a visit to Berlin for the EFSF to be increased to ward
off attacks on his country's bonds.
But a senior politician in Merkel's conservative CDU party,
Michael Meister, said it was the downgraded countries that
should increase their guarantees for the fund.
"Germany was not downgraded so our contribution should not
be changed. Countries that were affected must contribute more to
the guarantees," Meister told Reuters.
Barely a month after an injection of bailout funds helped to
avert bankruptcy, Greece is back at the centre of the euro zone
crisis as fears of a default and a possible euro zone exit.
Cash-strapped Athens needs a deal with the private sector
within days to avoid going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of
bond redemptions fall due in late March. Without a private
sector bond swap involving a voluntary writedown, a 130 billion
euro second international bailout for Greece could fall apart.
Talks with creditor banks broke down last Friday because of
different views on what interest rate is acceptable, the head of
the group leading private sector talks said.
"They are looking at the private sector to accept interest
rates that they would not accept (themselves), which is
completely unreasonable," said Charles Dallara, managing
director of the Institute of International Financial.
He said the banks were "very surprised" at the stance taken
by some officials representing both governments and multilateral
institutions, without naming them.
Sources familiar with the talks said EU paymaster Germany
was pressing for new bonds to be given to banks in the planned
swap to carry a low coupon of less than four percent that would
increase the banks' effective losses to 75 percent.
The International Monetary Fund was also weighing on the
talks by warning that the Greek economy and the euro zone's
economic outlook have worsened since the bailout package was
agreed in October, raising Athens' funding needs to make its
debt sustainable by 2020, they said.
Greece put a brave face on the standoff.
"There is a little pause in these discussions," Greek Prime
Minister Lucas Papademos told CNBC television.
"But I am confident that they will continue and we will reach
an agreement that is mutually acceptable in time."
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimos in Athens, Steve
Slater and Richard Hubbard in London, Jan Strupczewski in
Brussels and Fiona Ortiz in Madrid; Writing by Paul Taylor;
Editing by Susan Fenton)