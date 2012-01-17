(Adds market reaction, Japan comment)
By Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, Jan 17 U.S. rating agency
Standard & Poor's cut its credit rating of the euro zone's EFSF
rescue fund on Monday, and Greece was under pressure to break a
deadlock in debt swap talks if it is to avoid an unruly default.
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said there was no
need to shore up the European Financial Stability Facility after
S&P downgraded it by one notch to AA+ from triple-A, echoing the
view of Germany, the only major euro zone member to retain a
top-notch credit rating.
S&P said in a statement the decision was all but inevitable
following identical cuts three days earlier to the
creditworthiness of France and Austria, two of the EFSF's
guarantors.
"We consider that credit enhancements that would offset what
we view as the now-reduced creditworthiness of the EFSF's
guarantors and securities backing the EFSF's issues are
currently not in place," the agency said in a statement.
"We have therefore lowered to AA+ the issuer credit rating
of the EFSF, as well as the issue ratings on its long-term debt
securities."
Financial markets, which had fallen after the mass
downgrades of euro zone members on Friday, showed little
reaction to the latest blow -- which had been expected -- and
Japan, a major buyer of EFSF bonds, said they remained an
"attractive" investment.
A growing number of experts, including a Standard & Poor's
official, warned that a Greek default was on the cards, after
Greece's talks with creditors broke down on Friday.
Greece was under growing pressure to secure a last-ditch
agreement with its private creditors to accept voluntary losses
on their holdings of Greek bonds.
Athens risks going bankrupt when 14.5 billion euros of bond
redemptions fall due in late March. Without a private sector
bond swap involving a voluntary writedown, a 130 billion euro
second international bailout for Greece could fall apart.
The talks with creditor banks broke down because of
different views on what interest rate is acceptable, the head of
the group leading private sector talks said.
Charles Dallara, managing director of the Institute of
International Financial, said the banks were "very surprised" at
the stance taken by some officials representing both governments
and multilateral institutions, without naming them.
The EFSF was set up by the 17 governments that share the
European single currency in May 2010 and has so far been used to
provide emergency loans to Ireland and Portugal. It is also
expected to contribute to a second bailout of Greece.
The fund has an effective lending capacity of 440 billion
euros, which depends on guarantees, mainly from the euro zone's
AAA countries, only four of which now remain: Germany,
Luxembourg, Finland and the Netherlands.
LENDING CAPACITY UNAFFECTED
In a statement, the EFSF said the downgrade would not affect
its lending capacity, and emphasised that its short-term rating
remained at S&P's top level.
"The downgrade to 'AA+' by only one credit agency will not
reduce EFSF's lending capacity of 440 billion euros," said the
fund's chief executive, Klaus Regling.
"EFSF has sufficient means to fulfill its commitments under
current and potential future adjustment programmes until the ESM
becomes operational in July 2012," he added.
The ESM -- the European Stability Mechanism -- is a
permanent rescue fund that is expected to have an effective
capacity of 500 billion euros, based on paid-in capital of 80
billion euros and callable capital of 620 billion euros.
French Finance Minister Francois Baroin said there was no
need to shore up the EFSF despite the S&P rating downgrade.
"The EFSF has kept intact its ability to lend, with enough
means and guarantees to fulfil the full range of its present and
future commitments," he said in a statement. "There is therefore
no need to act on the EFSF at the moment."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert
told reporters: "The government has no reason to believe that
the volume of guarantees that the EFSF has now should not be
sufficient to fulfill its current obligations.
"We should not forget that it has been decided to
significantly move forward the ESM and to have it in place in
mid-2012, one year earlier than planned."
There was also support from Japan, with Finance Minister Jun
Azumi saying Tokyo's trust in EFSF bonds, in which it has so far
invested 21 billion euros, had not been shaken.
"Japan has bought them by certain amounts and our stance
will not immediately change just because of the downgrade,"
Azumi told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
The euro hovered just above a 17-month trough against the
dollar early in Asia on Tuesday, but reaction to the S&P
downgrade was muted. Trading overnight was subdued as U.S.
markets were shut for the Martin Luther King holiday.
The head of Austria's debt office told Reuters the loss of
Vienna's AAA status had also been priced into the market
already, and Austria was able to sell treasury bills on Monday
at rates very close to zero.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy brushed off the historic
loss of Paris' top credit rating for the first time since 1975,
a blow to his campaign for re-election in May, saying France's
policy would not be dictated by rating agencies.
Contrasting S&P's move with a statement by rival watchdog
Moody's, which still has France on an Aaa rating, he said: "My
deep belief is that it changes nothing. We must reduce the
deficit, we must reduce our spending and we must improve the
competitiveness of our economy to return to a path of growth."
LOSERS TO PAY?
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti, whose debt-laden country
was downgraded by two notches along with Spain, called last week
during a visit to Berlin for the EFSF to be increased to ward
off attacks on his country's bonds.
But a senior politician in Merkel's conservative CDU party,
Michael Meister, said it was the downgraded countries that
should increase their guarantees for the fund.
"Germany was not downgraded so our contribution should not
be changed. Countries that were affected must contribute more to
the guarantees," Meister told Reuters.
Sources familiar with Greece's talks with its private
creditors said EU paymaster Germany was pressing for new bonds
to be given to banks in the planned swap to carry a low coupon
of less than four percent that would increase the banks'
effective losses to 75 percent.
The IMF was also weighing on the talks by warning that the
Greek economy and the euro zone's economic outlook have worsened
since the bailout package was agreed in October, raising Athens'
funding needs to make its debt sustainable by 2020, they said.
Greece put a brave face on the standoff. "There is a little
pause in these discussions," Greek Prime Minister Lucas
Papademos told CNBC television. "But I am confident they will
continue and we will reach an agreement that is mutually
acceptable in time."
