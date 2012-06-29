* Euro zone shows flexibility in use of rescue funds
* Euro rises, Italian and Spanish bonds rally
* Monti, Rajoy hold growth pact hostage, Merkel bends
By Ilona Wissenbach and Luke Baker
BRUSSELS, June 29 Euro zone leaders agreed on
Friday to bend their aid rules to shore up banks and bring down
the borrowing costs of stricken members like Italy and Spain, in
a sign the bloc is adopting a more flexible approach to solving
its two-year old debt crisis.
The measures, agreed after 14 hours of intense talks that
pitted Rome and Madrid against Europe's paymaster Berlin, were
welcomed by financial markets. The euro rose sharply against the
dollar and yields on Spanish and Italian debt fell
sharply.
Ireland hailed the decisions, which represented a
significant shift on Germany's part, as a "game changer" but
many of the details remain to be worked out and leaders appeared
at odds over just how strict the conditions attached to any
assistance should be.
"The summit result offers no 'silver bullet' to solve the
euro crisis once and for all," said Holger Schmieding of
Berenberg Bank. "It is another attempt to buy some extra time
for the underlying fiscal repair and structural reforms to show
results. All in all, there is some progress."
Responding to pleas from Spanish and Italian leaders, who
had threatened to block a package of growth measures, the euro
zone agreed that its rescue funds could be used to stabilise
bond markets without forcing countries that comply with EU
budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or economic
reforms.
Crucially, it was also agreed that a single supervisory body
for euro zone banks, housed under the ECB, would be created by
the end of the year - much faster than previously envisaged.
Once this is operational, the bloc's future permanent
bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), would be
able to recaptalise banks directly without increasing a
country's budget deficit, and without preferential seniority
status.
The latter concession could help Spain, which formally
applied for up to 100 billion euros in assistance this week to
recapitalise banks laden with bad debts from a burst housing
bubble.
Investors had been concerned that the ESM had preferred
creditor status if Spain were to default, the ESM would get paid
back first and there may not be enough money left to repay
private bondholders.
The steps represented a concession by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, who had insisted in the run-up to the crunch
summit in Brussels that aid go directly to states and only under
strict conditions.
Calls have steadily mounted on her to take a more flexible
approach to the crisis, which erupted in early 2010 and has
forced full bailouts of Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Both Italy and Spain are seen as "too big to fail", giving
the leaders of these countries, Mario Monti and Mariano Rajoy,
added leverage in the talks.
Monti and Rajoy refused to sign off on a 120 billion euro
($149 billion) growth package until Germany approved short-term
measures to ease their cost of credit, delaying the talks by
several hours.
New French President Francois Hollande has backed the need
for bold steps to help the bloc's third and fourth biggest
economies, adding to the pressure on Merkel, who earlier in the
evening had to watch Germany lose to Italy 2-1 in the Euro 2012
soccer semi-final.
TROIKA ROLE
"The process was tough, the outcome was good," Italian Prime
Minister Mario Monti told reporters, adding that Italy did not
intend "at this time" to apply for emergency support.
Hollande said leaders had defined a "vision for the euro"
with greater solidarity. Merkel maintained that new aid would
not flow without "conditionality".
Euro zone leaders returned early on Friday to discuss
longer-term plans to build a much closer fiscal union. Merkel
wants her partners to cede control over their budgets before
agreeing to bolder steps like joint debt issuance, that some
experts believe is necessary to truly stem the crisis.
Countries that request bond support from the rescue fund
will have to sign a memorandum of understanding setting out
their existing policy commitments and agreeing a timetable.
Monti said this would not involve intrusive oversight of a
"troika" of international lenders to which Greece, Ireland and
Portugal have been subjected. But Merkel said the troika would
still have a supervisory role.
"I think we have done something important but remained
faithful to our philosophy: no benefit without counter-benefit,"
she told reporters on Friday.
European Council chairman Herman Van Rompuy told a 4.30 a.m.
(0230 GMT) news conference that the goal of the measures was to
"make the euro an irreversible project".
The euro surged more than 1.2 percent to $1.2628 and the
risk premiums investors demand to hold Spanish and Italian debt
instead of benchmark German bonds fell back.
But whether investors regard the deal struck at the 20th
summit since the crisis erupted in early 2010 as sufficient
remains to be seen. Previous relief rallies have fizzled within
days or hours as new doubts set in.
"It is one step on a very long road," said Charles Diebel,
head of market strategy at Lloyds Bank, adding that Germany's
acquiescence suggested leaders were increasingly adopting a
"whatever it takes" approach.
"But we don't have any details and arguably the detail is
where the risk lies because the market will start to pick holes
in it, as we've seen previously."
(Additional reporting by Julien Toyer, John O'Donnell,
Catherine Bremer and Francesco Guarascio in Brussels. Writing by
Noah Barkin and Paul Taylor, editing by Mike Peacock)