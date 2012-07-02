(Adds explanation of voting on rescue fund action)
* Finland, Netherlands to block bond plans
* Markets weaken on Finnish statement
* Fears that deal to save Italy and Spain could unravel
By Terhi Kinnunen
HELSINKI, July 2 Finland and the Netherlands,
the euro zone's most hardline creditor states, cast the first
doubts on Monday on a European summit deal designed to save
Spain and Italy from being engulfed by the currency bloc's debt
crisis.
The Finnish government told parliament that Helsinki and its
Dutch allies would block the euro zone's permanent bailout fund
buying bonds in secondary markets.
Euro zone leaders agreed last Friday that rescue funds could
be used in a "flexible and efficient manner" to lower government
borrowing costs. Their statement gave no further detail.
The euro fell and safe-haven German Bunds reversed
losses on news of the Finnish statement, which raised fears that
the latest deal which drew a positive initial market reaction
could be fraying.
Several previous market rallies after euro zone crisis
agreements have fizzled within a day or two as investors have
fretted about the lack of detail, the risk of delay and national
vetoes, or the inadequate size of the rescue funds available.
The 17 euro zone leaders agreed in Brussels on steps to
shore up their monetary union and bring down borrowing costs for
Spain and Italy, regarded as too big to fail but also too
expensive to rescue if they are shut out of markets. They gave
few details on the use of the temporary EFSF and permanent ESM
rescue funds.
ESM bond buying in secondary markets would require unanimity
among euro zone members and that seems unlikely because Finland
and the Netherlands are against it, the Finnish government said
in a report to a parliamentary committee.
That is essentially true but there is a get-out clause in
the ESM's rules which states that if the European Central Bank
and European Commission feel the euro zone was under threat,
then the rescue fund could act on the basis of an 85 percent
majority vote to do so.
A Finnish proposal that Spain and Italy should issued
covered bonds, backed by state assets or future revenues, to
avoid Helsinki having to demand collateral for any bailout
loans, failed to find agreement last week.
Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen's spokesman said the ESM
stance had nothing to do with others blocking Finland's
proposal. Helsinki simply did not consider secondary market
purchases an effective way to counter the crisis, he said.
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last Friday he was not
in favour of using limited rescue fund resources, which run to a
maximum of 500 billion euros, to try and turn the bond market.
"The chance of that is very small because I don't see the
point at all of buying on the markets because you need a lot of
money to do so," Rutte said. "The instrument exists but it can
only be applied with unanimous support."
The ECB spent some 210 billion euros ($265 billion) in the
last two years to buy Greek, Irish, Portuguese, Spanish and
Italian bonds without achieving any lasting improvement.
NO TREATY CHANGE
EU officials said the leaders had agreed in principle that
the rescue funds would be empowered to buy bonds both at auction
when they are first issued, and on the open market, if a
government makes a request and signs a memorandum of
understanding on macroeconomic conditions.
A European Commission spokesman also insisted that no
changes to the treaty governing the ESM were required to enable
the fund to recapitalise banks directly.
He was responding to doubts raised in the Netherlands by
legal experts who said the treaty would have to be amended and
ratified again.
The Commission's spokesman on economic and monetary affairs
said articles 14-18 of the treaty set out the instruments the
European Stability Mechanism has at its disposal to maintain
financial stability in the euro area, and stated that its board
of governors may decide changes to that list.
"That is our understanding of where we stand on that, that
it would not require a change to the treaty," spokesman Simon
O'Connor told a regular news briefing.
Dutch newspaper daily Het Financieele Dagblad quoted legal
scholars as saying the Dutch parliament and other national
parliaments in Europe would have to ratify the euro zone's ESM
rescue fund again after EU leaders decided to directly
capitalise banks from the fund.
AVOID DELAY
Sources close to European Council President Herman Van
Rompuy, who chaired last week's summit, said the leaders had
taken great care to avoid any decision that would require
ratification because of bitter past experience.
A deal to expand the scope and effective lending capacity of
the temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) last
July exacerbated bond market turmoil after a brief rally when it
became clear it would take months to ratify.
Finland threw a spanner in the works by demanding collateral
on its share of EFSF loans to Greece, requiring months of tricky
negotiation, and Slovakia's coalition government fell apart over
the EFSF deal, delaying ratification until mid-October.
Other factors that have spooked investors include the risk
of Germany's powerful constitutional court delaying the entry
into force of the ESM and possibly placing restrictions on its
scope of action, and the fact that the Brussels summit did not
increase the overall size of the rescue funds.
Some investors may calculate that the sums available to
support Spain and Italy in the bond market are too small to
bring their borrowing costs down in a sustained way.
In Athens, ECB executive board member Joerg Asmussen ruled
out another widely canvassed solution to the debt crisis, backed
by France, which would involve giving the ESM a banking licence
and allowing it to borrow from the central bank.
"There is no silver bullet," he said in a speech. "Those who
advocate 'once and for all solutions' - be that a banking
licence for the ESM, a European transfer system, or the like -
are contenting themselves with a superficial analysis."
Asmussen also urged Greece to focus on implementing economic
reforms rather than losing time trying to renegotiate its EU/IMF
bailout.
