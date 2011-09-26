* Europe, under pressure, seek to ramp up crisis fight
* Official hints at possible big increase in firepower
* Only ECB has power that can "scare" markets" - IMF
* IMF mission headed back to Greece soon for loan talks
* Asia shares drop 2.3 pct to 16-mth low; dollar firm
(Updates with Asia market reaction)
By Dina Kyriakidou and Dan Flynn
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 European policymakers began
working on new ways to stop fallout from Greece's
near-bankruptcy from inflicting more damage on the world economy
after stinging criticism for failing to stem the debt crisis.
After a weekend of being told by the United States, China
and other countries that they must get more aggressive in their
crisis response, European officials focused on ways to beef up
their existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund.
Deep differences remained over whether the European Central
Bank should commit more of its massive resources to shoring up
Europe's banks and help struggling euro zone member countries.
Shares and the euro fell in Asia on Monday as investors
reacted cautiously to the weekend news. Financial markets have
plunged in recent weeks on concerns about the ability of Europe
to get a grip on the crisis.
U.S. Treasury chief Timothy Geithner, in unusually blunt
comments, said the risks from Europe were enormous.
"The threat of cascading default, bank runs, and
catastrophic risk must be taken off the table," he said in
speech to the International Monetary Fund on Saturday.
Europe came under more pressure on Sunday when a top IMF
official said the ECB was the only player big enough to "scare"
financial markets, which have punished many euro zone members.
"The ECB is the only agent that can really scare the
markets," Antonio Borges, the IMF's top official for Europe,
told top economic policymakers from around the world.
However, Germany and many top officials within the ECB
itself are wary about the central bank being drawn more deeply
into supporting Greece and other debt-stricken states.
"It is not helpful that we have an avalanche of new
proposals every week," ECB Governing Council member Ewald
Nowotny said.
Markets fear that European banks could be dragged down by
their exposure to Greece and other debt-strapped euro zone
nations, and analysts say a bailout fund of around 2 trillion
euros would be needed if the crisis spread to Italy and Spain.
A senior European official hinted that kind of firepower was
being contemplated.
"We need to find a mechanism where we can turn one euro in
the EFSF into five, but there is no decision on how we could do
that yet," the official said.
Financial markets signalled some doubts that bolder steps
would emerge soon given a lack of details from weekend comments
and differences between euro zone leaders.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's raised further doubts,
suggesting that efforts to bolster the rescue fund would
potentially trigger ratings downgrades in the euro zone region.
Asian shares trading outside Japan fell 2.3
percent to a 16-month low and the dollar index was up for
the fourth session in a row.
"We believe this type of plan would be seen as a credible
solution to the crisis," said Warren Hogan, chief economist at
ANZ Bank in Sydney.
"However, this plan is still only in the 'rumour' stage, and
it may face some tough hurdles in order to be passed by all EU
authorities, indeed headlines are already suggesting some German
dissent."
GREECE MEETS IMF IN BID FOR MORE CASH
Greece, the country at the epicenter of the crisis, is
trying to secure its latest wad of cash from international
lenders including the IMF next month to avoid a default.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos, speaking to bankers in
Washington, said Greece was determined to stay the course of its
tough austerity plan to meet terms of its bailout package.
He complained the outside world did not understand the
severity of the measures that Greece is taking by cutting
pensions, salaries and public spending but he insisted the
country will "make it" through the crisis.
In Athens, Greek riot police fired tear gas at
anti-austerity protesters pelting them with bottles outside
parliament in the first such unrest after a summer lull.
"Greece is not the scapegoat of the euro area or the
international economy," Venizelos said.
But IMF and European negotiators are frustrated at what they
say is Greece's slow reform pace.
Venizelos met IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Sunday and
afterward the IMF said a mission would head back to Greece
possibly as soon as this week to assess progress.
The European Union and IMF have already bailed out Greece,
Portugal and Ireland, and officials want to stop the crisis from
spreading to Italy, Spain and possibly beyond.
ERECTING DEFENSES
The European Union's top economic official, Olli Rehn, said
on Saturday that as soon as the region's governments confirm new
powers for the bailout fund -- the European Financial Stability
Facility -- attention would turn to how to get more impact from
the existing money.
The new powers are expected to be ratified by mid-October.
Germany's parliament votes this week on them.
Germany opposes contributing more money to help countries it
sees as profligate and the focus has now turned to ways to
leverage the existing bailout fund, possibly through the ECB.
Klaus Regling, who heads Europe's bailout program, said
leveraging the fund's resources did not necessarily need to
involve the ECB.
One top ECB official said Europe might follow the lead of
the United States, which rewrote its financial rule book to cope
with the 2007-2009 credit crisis.
ECB executive board member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said there
could be a European equivalent of the U.S. TARP program, which
helped shore up the shaky banking system, or the TALF, which
provided some liquidity to parched U.S. credit markets.
"I think both scenarios can be followed.... I think that
these two options could solve the problem," he said.
A former U.S. policymaker summed up the frustration voiced
by many investors and commentators.
"In Europe, they've kind of turned this into a bad Monty
Python skit, where, you know, the guy comes out and says, 'We
need to act,' and the next one says, 'You're right, let's draft
-- no more talking..., 'I second the motion. Let's start doing
something,'" said Austan Goolsbee, formerly chief White House
economic advisor.
"I mean, they're not actually doing anything. They just keep
agreeing that they're going to work in concert."
(Reporting by Reuters' IMF team in Washington; writing by Glenn
Somerville and William Schomberg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Tim
Ahmann and Neil Fullick)