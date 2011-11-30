HELSINKI Nov 30 The International Monetary Fund should have a bigger role in solving the euro area debt crisis as it has experience and credibility, Finland's prime minister said on Wednesday.

"We need a facility that is able to lend money to countries that cannot get it from the markets and that facility has to be so large the markets are not doubting it," Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said in a television interview with Finnish public broadcaster YLE.

He said the euro zone debt crisis is at a very serious stage and markets are panicking but the situation is not hopeless and the IMF, with its long history of restructuring programmes for debt-laden countries, should help to fix the euro area's woes.

Katainen said politicians were discussing different models of how to increase the IMF's resources and noted that bilateral loans seemed most likely.

Earlier on Wednesday Germany's Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said his country is now open to extending the resources of the IMF through bilateral loans or increasing special drawing rights. For details see [ID:nL5E7MU6C7].

Katainen also said that non-European countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa should participate in extending the IMF's resources. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by James Dalgleish)