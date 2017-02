WASHINGTON, June 29 The International Monetary Fund on Friday welcomed decisions by European leaders to deepen financial sector integration in the euro zone, saying it they would "help break the feedback loop between banks and sovereigns."

"These are the right steps toward completing monetary union which will also benefit from further action for deeper fiscal integration," an IMF spokeswoman said in a statement.

