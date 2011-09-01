Sept 1 Euro zone governments and the European Central Bank take issue with the methods the International Monetary Fund used to reach its estimate that the region's banks needed 200 billion euros in new capital, an official in a European government said on Thursday, pointing to flawed technical assumptions.

"Euro zone governments and the ECB are completely not in agreement with the very questionable methodology the IMF has used," the official said.

IMF chief Christine Lagarde's call on Saturday for mandatory capitalisation of European banks to prevent a world recession has reignited a debate over whether they have raised sufficient capital to withstand a severe downturn

(London Treasury Desk)