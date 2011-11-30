* No amount set yet for euro zone IMF resource boost

* Euro zone money to come from national central banks

* Decision on IMF resources increase likely at G20 in Feb

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 Euro zone ministers have not yet fixed a figure for the possible increase in funds for the International Monetary Fund, but euro zone central banks will provide resources from Europe if such an increase occurs, euro zone officials said on Wednesday.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Tuesday to rapidly explore boosting the resources of the IMF through bilateral loans, so that the IMF can match the new firepower of the eurozone bailout fund, which is being leveraged.

"No figures have been discussed," one euro zone official familiar with the talks said. Two others confirmed no numbers have been set.

The euro zone's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), has uncommitted resources of around 250 billion euros, while the IMF's lending capacity now is around $380 billion (290 billion euros).

Depending on investor interest in the two leveraging options approved on Tuesday for the EFSF by euro zone ministers, the fund could multiply its firepower several times -- although it is expected to be short of the four times leverage envisaged six weeks ago because of rapidly deteriorating market conditions.

If IMF resources were to be increased to "adequately match" the EFSF, as the Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said after euro zone ministers met on Tuesday, the aim could be to multiply the funds several times as well.

The euro zone wants to boost IMF resources so that the fund could provide a credible backstop should the euro zone's third and fourth largest economies of Italy and Spain be cut off from the markets and need a multi-year emergency loan programme.

The EFSF alone could not handle such a task now, and even if it combined forces with the IMF at the IMF's current lending capacity, it might still not be big enough. The only institution with adequate firepower is the European Central Bank.

Because the ECB is not a member of the IMF, but euro zone countries are, it would be through national central banks of the euro zone that the increase of resources to the IMF would take place, three euro zone officials said.

The money could be either put in the IMF's general revenue account or a special trust fund for the euro zone only. The advantage of the general account would be that all IMF members would be liable for the repayment of the loans.

The special trust fund, on the other hand, would be able to intervene on the secondary markets, for example.

Euro zone officials hope that emerging market economies like China, Russia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia would participate with their own cash in the resource increase.

"It remains to be seen how exactly that could be done, but of course the more participation the better," a second euro zone official said.

Euro zone officials said that while boosting IMF resources via issuance of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) -- a unit of internal IMF accounting based on a basket of currencies -- had been considered, it was ruled out now because of German opposition due to its potentially inflationary impact.

A more likely option therefore would be an increase via IMF 'new agreements to borrow', the use of which would not disturb the balance of power within the IMF between its members.

Euro zone officials said that a decision to increase the IMF resources, while already heralded by an agreement at the G20 summit in Cannes to explore it, could be made at the next meeting of G20 finance ministers in Mexico in February. (Additional reporting by Dan Flynn and Julien Toyer, editing by Luke Baker)