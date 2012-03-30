DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
COPENHAGEN, March 30 The decision by euro zone finance ministers to increase the combined lending ceiling of the euro zone's two bailout funds will support efforts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to increase its own resources, the IMF's chief said.
"I welcome the decision of Euro Area ministers to strengthen the European firewall. The combination of the ESM and the EFSF, along with other recent European efforts, will strengthen the European firewall and support the IMF's efforts to increase its available resources for the benefit of all our members," Christine Lagarde said in a statement. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John O'Donnell)
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
TORONTO, Feb 3 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday as heavyweight banks got a boost from U.S. President Donald Trump's move to scale back financial regulations, while department store operator Hudson's Bay Co jumped on news it is eyeing larger U.S. retailer Macy's.