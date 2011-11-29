BRUSSELS Nov 29 Euro zone finance
ministers agreed on Tuesday to explore ways of boosting the
IMF's resources through bilateral loans so that the
international lender can match the leveraged capabilities of the
euro zone's bailout fund.
"We agreed to rapidly explore an increase of the resources
of the IMF through bilateral loans, following the mandate from
the G20 Cannes summit, so that the IMF could adequately match
the new firepower of the EFSF and cooperate even more closely,"
the chairman of the ministers, Jean-Claude Juncker, said.
The ministers agreed on Tuesday on two ways to leverage the
firepower of their bailout fund, the 440-billion-euro European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), using both an insurance
scheme and a co-investment programme.
The EFSF has around 250 billion euros of its capacity
remaining and could multiply that number several times if it is
able to attract outside private investors to buy bonds at
primary auctions or traded on the secondary market.
The IMF's lending capacity now is $380 billion or around 290
billion euros.
The head of the EFSF, Klaus Regling, said it was not
possible to put a single figure on the size of the EFSF once
leveraged, despite EU leaders expecting that it would stretch to
1 trillion euros once scaled up.
"It is really not possible to give one number for
leveraging because it is a process," he said. "We will not give
out a hundred billion next month, we will need money as we go
along. If some member states ask for assistance, they will have
to make a request, so all this is unpredictable and market
conditions vary over time."
Juncker did not elaborate on how the bilateral loans for the
IMF could be raised, but a euro zone source familiar with the
discussions said earlier on Tuesday the money was likely to come
not from governments, but from national euro zone central banks.
EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said
there was broad support among the 17 countries using the euro
for the plan, which would boost their capability to financially
help even its larger economies like Spain or Italy.
"We are, together with the IMF, consulting potential
contributors. But among the euro member states there is very
important support to increase IMF resources," Rehn said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski and Robin Emmott; editing by
Luke Baker)