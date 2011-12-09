WASHINGTON Dec 9 The White House on Friday said the International Monetary Fund had substantial resources for dealing with the European debt crisis and Americans were not going to make any more commitments.

"Our position hasn't changed which is that IMF has substantial resources and that American taxpayers are not going to have to make any more commitments to the IMF," White House spokesman Jay Carney said.

(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Jackie Frank)