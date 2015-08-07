FRANKFURT Aug 7 The European Central Bank
should look through a slump in oil prices and stick to its
stimulus programme even if headline inflation is falling below
its forecasts, the chief economist of Germany's Bundesbank said.
A six-week fall in oil prices is keeping a lid on euro zone
price growth, threatening the ECB's June forecasts and raising
questions about the effectiveness of its 60-billion-euro a month
money-printing programme, launched in March to revive inflation.
Jens Ulbrich, head of the Bundesbank's economics department,
said the pace of price growth was falling behind schedule but
that the ECB should focus on a continued improvement in core
inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food.
"The path of inflation is slightly lower than we have
expected in the June forecast," Ulbrich said in an interview
with Reuters. "This is mainly due to oil prices falling again.
However, the core rate still points upwards."
The ECB expects headline inflation of 0.3 percent this year,
1.5 percent in 2016 and 1.8 percent in 2017.
Consumer prices growth came in at a meagre 0.2 percent in
the euro zone last month, unchanged from June and well below the
ECB's target of just below 2 percent.
Core inflation rose to 0.9 percent, however, from 0.8
percent in June.
Ulbrich said the recent decline in energy prices was mainly
due to an increase in oil supply and was positive for growth in
the euro zone, which is a net importer of oil.
"The bulk of the recent decline (in oil prices) can be
ascribed to supply-side factors and that's also true of the
latest inflation figures," Ulbrich said.
"As regards monetary policy, my preferred approach is to
look through this unless we see second round effects on the
economy."
He expected the ECB's bond-buying programme to continue to
push up prices and said any decision on further stimulus
depended on whether economic data diverged from the ECB's
projections.
The ECB has said it will run its asset-purchase programme,
which focuses mainly on government bonds, at least until
September 2016 and chief Mario Draghi has left the door open to
more stimulus if needed.
The powerful German central bank had long opposed the launch
of QE but has become more conciliatory in recent months.
"It is important to see how the economic data comes in
compared with our expectations," Ulbrich said. "Real economic
indicators and the inflation path are still close to the
baseline of the June forecast."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)