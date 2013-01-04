* Inflation at 2.2 pct in December vs forecast of fall
* Economists see ECB cutting rates again in early 2013
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 4 The cost of living in the euro
zone rose more than expected in December but remained benign
enough to allow a possible cut in interest rates in 2013 to
support the bloc's feeble economy.
Annual consumer inflation in the 17 countries sharing the
euro was 2.2 percent in December, the same level as in November,
the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, bucking
expectations of a fall to 2.1 percent in a Reuters poll of
economists.
The price increases were most marked in food and services,
which together make up 60 percent of Eurostat's index, despite a
cooling in the rate of energy price rises.
Food and services inflation suggests households spent a
little more freely during the holiday season after months of
holding back as families and businesses struggle through
Europe's worst economic and banking crisis in a generation.
In Germany, Europe's biggest economy, separate data showed
consumer prices in six states climbing much more than expected
in December. Germany's private sector expanded for the first
time in eight months in December.
"Travel, hotel and restaurant prices have picked up and this
year the rise was a little sharper than on average in past
years," said Ulrike Rondorf, an economist at Commerzbank.
European companies and policymakers alike are anxious for
any signs of a recovery in the euro zone's economy, which is
expected to contract in 2013 while the rest of the world's big
economies grow.
One leading business survey suggested on Friday that the
euro zone may have passed the worst of its downturn, although a
return to the economic growth needed to address record
unemployment levels is still far off.
In the short term, many economists expect the European
Central Bank to cut its main lending rate to below 0.75 percent
early in 2013 to try to revive the economy, although with the
cost of borrowing already so low, it may not have much impact.
Economist see the bank having room to do so because falling
world energy prices and Europeans' reluctance to spend mean
inflation is likely to fall below the European Central Bank's
target of close to, but not above, 2 percent during 2013.
The December and November 2012 readings are already the
lowest since December 2010.
"We expect downward momentum in core (consumer) prices to
bring down the headline (inflation level) to 1.8 percent this
year," said Francois Cabau at Barclays Capital.
The ECB's Governing Council meets on Jan. 10, with
policymakers appearing unwilling to countenance a rate cut so
early in the year. ECB President Mario Draghi said there had
been a discussion about rates at its last meeting in December,
however, which fuelled expectations of a cut to 0.50 percent.