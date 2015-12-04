LONDON Dec 4 Inflationary pressures in the euro
zone have ticked up but remain muted, suggesting prices will
rise only moderately in the coming months, according to an
indicator issued on Friday that is designed to predict cyclical
trends.
The Eurozone Future Inflation Gauge (EFZIG) rose to 98.8 in
October from 98.4 the month before. The gauge is a measure of
the outlook for inflation published by the Economic Cycle
Research Institute (ECRI).
"While the EZFIG inched up in October, as did euro zone CPI
inflation, it stayed well below May's four-year high. Thus, euro
zone inflation pressures remain fairly restrained," said
Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI's chief operations officer.
The European Central Bank cut a key interest rate on
Thursday and announced an extension of its monthly asset
purchases as it has so far failed to get inflation anywhere near
its 2 percent target ceiling.
Euro zone core inflation unexpectedly slowed in November,
while headline inflation across the 19-member euro area held
steady at an annualised 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Gareth Jones)