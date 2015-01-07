BERLIN Jan 7 The latest inflation figures for
the euro zone do not change the German finance ministry's view
that there is no risk of deflation, a ministry spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Eurostat said inflation in the 18 countries using the euro
fell 0.2 percent on the year in December, down from an annual
increase of 0.3 percent in November.
"We don't have to revise our recent analysis," a spokesman
said during a regular news conference.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said repeatedly in the
last months that he saw no risks of deflation in Germany.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)