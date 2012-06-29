* Consumer price inflation at 2.4 pct, same as in May

* Dramatic oil price fall offers space for rate cuts

BRUSSELS, June 29 Euro zone inflation held steady at a 16-month low in June, in line with expectations and keeping the door open for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates as a dramatic fall in oil prices helps take the pressure off consumer prices.

Annual consumer price inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro was 2.4 percent in June, unchanged from May, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday, and as expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

After months of unexpectedly high consumer prices at a time of stagnating economies across the euro zone, inflation dropped from 2.6 percent in April as world oil prices fell.

In an abrupt change of course, Brent crude that was trading above $120 a barrel earlier this year is now just above $90 a barrel and is on track for the worst quarterly performance since the 2008 financial crisis.

Concerns among businesses and investors that the euro zone's 2-1/2 year debt crisis is no closer to any lasting resolution has started to eat away at the resilience of the U.S. and Chinese economies, stifling the global economy and hitting oil prices.

Since it began in Greece in January 2010, the euro zone's financial problems have spread across the Mediterranean and now threaten Spain and Italy, while Cyprus, one of the euro zone's two smallest economies, also needs a bailout.

The ECB left rates at 1 percent earlier this month, but many economists expect the bank to cut borrowing costs in the coming months if the economy continues to weaken.

For further details, click on: here (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)