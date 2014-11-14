BRUSSELS, Nov 14 The European Union's Statistics Office released the following data on inflation in the 18 counrties sharing the euro in October. Eurostat did not provide monthly data in the advance press relsase. The monthly numbers will be available on Eurostat's website, the statistics office said. here Euro area annual inflation rates in %, selected aggregates 2014 Oct 13 May 14 Jun 14 Jul 14 Aug 14 Sep 14 Oct 14 Weight () All-items 1000.0 0.7 0.5 0.5 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.4p All-items excluding: 891.9 1.0 0.6 0.5 0.5 0.7 0.7 0.7p > energy > energy, food, alcohol & tobacco 694.4 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.7p > energy, unprocessed food 817.1 1.0 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.7p > energy, seasonal food 853.5 1.1 0.8 0.8 0.8 0.9 0.8 0.7p > tobacco 976.1 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3p Food, alcohol and tobacco 197.6 1.9 0.1 -0.2 -0.3 -0.3 0.3 0.5p Energy 108.1 -1.7 0.0 0.1 -1.0 -2.0 -2.3 -2.0p Non-energy industrial goods 266.6 0.3 0.0 -0.1 0.0 0.3 0.2 -0.1p Services 427.8 1.2 1.1 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.1 1.2p p = provisional Sub-indices with largest impacts on euro area annual inflation Weight () Annual rate Impact (pp) 2014 Oct 14 Oct 14 11.11 Restaurants and cafés 68.6 1.5p 0.08 04.11/2 Rents 62.3 1.4p 0.07 02.20 Tobacco 23.9 2.5p 0.05 04.53 Heating oil 8.6 -9.9p -0.09 08.2/3 Telecommunications 29.0 -2.9p -0.10 07.22 Fuels for transport 47.5 -2.9p -0.17 p = provisional (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)