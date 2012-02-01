* Inflation steady at 2.7 percent in January
* Economists expect ECB to cut rates in February or March
BRUSSELS Feb 1 Consumer price inflation
in the euro zone remained at 2.7 percent for the second straight
month in January, data showed on Wednesday, off last year's peak
and supporting bets that the European Central Bank will cut
rates to help revive the economy.
Inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro was in line
with expectations of economists polled by Reuters and unchanged
from December, as rising unemployment cuts into household
spending and pushes businesses to freeze or reduce prices.
After two years of the debt crisis, tentative signs of
a stabilisation in the euro zone's economy are restrained by
limited bank lending, despite the ECB's unprecedented offer of
three-year loans, muting concerns about inflation
pressures.
Although the January reading was only a first
estimate by the European Union's statistics office Eurostat,
economists see inflation slowing over the next few months as
many of the euro zone's nations slip into a brief recession in
2012.
"The trend is clearly downward, we'd expect inflation
to fall to around 2 percent by mid-year," said Clemente De
Lucia, an economist at BNP Paribas.
With a benign outlook, economists also expect the ECB to
take rates below 1 percent for the first time ever in the coming
months, perhaps as early as the bank's meeting on Feb. 9.
"We see a 25 basis point cut in the first quarter," De
Lucia said.
A Reuters poll of some 66 economists in early January
suggested the bank will cut interest rates to a new record low
of 0.75 percent in February or March.
Inflation is still above the ECB's target of below, but
close to 2 percent, which the Frankfurt-based bank judges to be
right for price stability and a healthy economy.
But full inflation data in December showed that after
stripping out volatile energy prices -- driven up by crude oil
globally over concerns about a supply disruption in Iran -- core
inflation was 1.9 percent in December.
Supporting that, Spanish inflation rose less than expected
in January to 2 percent, separate data showed on Tuesday.
Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, reported slowing
consumer price rises on Monday.
Increasing concern about growth and longer-term
prosperity in the European Union pushed EU leaders at a summit
in Brussels on Monday to promise labour reforms and easier
financing for companies. But 25 of the bloc's 27 countries also
signed up to a German-inspired pact for stricter budget
discipline that could stifle growth policies and keep ECB rates
low for years.
(Reporting By Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield and
Stephen Nisbet)