* Euro zone inflation at 2.6 percent y/y in April
* Exceeds forecast, holds well above ECB target rate
* Inflation fuelled by high oil prices, tax policies
* ECB seen holding interest rates until 2014- poll
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, April 30 - Price pressures stayed high
in the euro zone in April in the face of a likely recession,
keeping interest rate cuts off the agenda for a European Central
Bank seeking ways of reviving economic growth within its
inflation mandate.
Annual consumer price inflation in the 17 nations sharing
the euro moderated to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in March, the
EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Monday. Economists
polled by Reuters had forecast 2.5 percent.
As the euro zone heads into its second recession in just
three years, some of its leaders are rallying to a call by ECB
President Mario Draghi to reignite the bloc's economy with
policies that focus on growth and not just debt and deficit
reduction.
But the ECB's strong focus on containing inflation within
touching distance of a target of close to but below 2 percent at
a time of high world oil prices means politicians cannot expect
action to lower the cost of borrowing any time soon.
"The likelihood of inflation falling below 2 percent in the
short run remains low, putting the ECB in a difficult
situation," Peter Vanden Houte, an economist at ING, said in a
note.
"As the German members of the ECB's governing council have
been warning of inflationary pressures potentially building up,
a further rate cut seems out of the question."
While inflation is below last year's peak of 3 percent,
economists and the ECB had expected prices to fall steadily as
the economy stumbles and to offer some relief to households at a
time of rising unemployment and sharp spending cuts.
The rate of consumer price inflation rose in March from
February and is now only back at February's level, according to
Eurostat, driven up by persistent worries of a crude oil supply
disruption in the Middle East.
The ECB meets on Thursday and economists overwhelmingly
predict unchanged rates, according to a Reuters poll that also
points to a freeze in base borrowing costs until 2014.
"We don't expect any radical changes in the monetary stance
of the ECB. They will leave interest rates unchanged in this
meeting in May," said Clemente De Lucia, an economist at BNP
Paribas in Paris.
However, the ECB is expected to try to force borrowing costs
down for the bloc's peripheral nations by restarting its
government bond-buying programme within three months, the poll
also found.
Separate data on Monday showed lending to euro zone firms
and consumers grew more slowly in March than the amount of money
in circulation, suggesting the impact on loan activity of ECB
actions to revive the banking system remains limited.
NO QUICK RECOVERY
Draghi said last week in Brussels that inflation was likely
to remain above 2 percent for the remainder of 2012 because of
high energy prices and tax increases in the euro zone as
governments seek more revenues to deal with the debt crisis.
Signalling a renewed focus on fighting inflation, Draghi
said the bank "will pay particular attention to any signs of
pass-through from higher energy prices to wages, profits and
general price-setting".
Draghi told the European Parliament it was "essential" to
keep inflation at below, but close to, 2 percent in the medium
term, the bank's long-maintained goal.
The euro zone's economy is expected to contract by about 0.3
percent this year and the impact of the debt crisis is being
felt everywhere, though economic and employment growth remain
relatively resilient in the region's biggest economy Germany.
Draghi warned last week that the onus was on the EU's
leaders to pull the bloc out of its crisis following the bank's
1 trillion euro stimulus of cheap, three-year loans.
But the ECB's rate policies could still come under scrutiny
unless the economy starts to improve.
Economic data at the start of the year suggested a mild,
brief recession in the euro zone, but optimism for a quick
recovery is fading and investors are again worried about the
solvency of Spanish banks and Italy's ability to reform.
The European Commission's latest business and consumer
confidence survey last week found that morale was falling back
to last year's lows, while high oil prices are putting pressure
on companies' profit margins and complicating their ability to
hire new staff and invest.
"Stubborn inflation will only add to households' financial
problems in the nearer term and supports the view that the
euro-zone will fall deeper into recession," said Ben May, an
economist at Capital Economics in London.
