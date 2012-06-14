* Euro zone inflation confirmed at 2.4 pct for May

* Economists see ECB rate cut to boost economy

* Euro zone labour costs rise by 2 pct in 1st-qtr

By Robin Emmott

BRUSSELS, June 14 Cheaper fuel and transport brought euro zone inflation to its lowest level in 15 months in May, but the pace of change from April was slower than expected, leaving the European Central Bank to decide the merits of a rate cut as the economy slumps.

The ECB left interest rates at 1 percent last week and the bank's president says it is up to European governments to do more to save the bloc's deteriorating economy.

But many economists expect the ECB to cut interest rates in the coming months and ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny said late last week the Frankfurt-based bank has the ability to cut rates if the economy continues to weaken.

Consumer price inflation in the 17 countries sharing the euro was 2.4 percent in May on an annual basis, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Thursday, down from 2.6 percent in April, as world oil prices fell.

At the start of the year, the price of oil was driven up by almost a fifth by tensions between the West and Iran over its nuclear programme but has began to fall as investors worry about a slowing global economy, dragged down by the euro zone crisis.

Still, the monthly speed at which prices declined was only 0.1 percent in May, Eurostat said, pointing to some residual price pressures that could slow the fall in inflation towards the ECB's target of "close to but below two percent."

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.2 percent fall, as the cost of food and alcohol rose 0.2 percent. Hotel and restaurants also increased prices by 0.2 percent.

Many policymakers and economists see inflation coming down during the year as the euro zone struggles with record unemployment and weak business morale. German policymakers have also sent signals that they are willing to accept a stronger rise in German prices than may have been tolerable in the past.

But ECB President Mario Draghi said there would be "no horse trading" with euro zone governments to take bolder action on rates and other measures to calm market concerns about Greece's future in the euro and Spain's financial stability. Draghi said the ECB would not fill a policy vacuum.

The ECB is pushing the euro zone to reform its economies and recover from the bloc's public debt crisis, and economists say it must increase productivity and competitiveness.

That challenge was evident in hourly labour costs for the first quarter of this year, also released by Eurostat, that rose by 2 percent compared to the same period a year ago.

The rise was slightly less versus the previous quarter, when labour costs rose 2.8 percent.

The euro zone, with the exception of Germany, has given itself generous pay rises over the past decade during the strong economic growth that followed the introduction of the euro.

The cost of labour has increased since 2001 by about 12 percent in the EU as a whole and by almost 18 percent in the euro zone, according to Eurostat data. (Reporting by Robin Emmott)