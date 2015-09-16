(Recasts with economist comment)
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Sept 16 Euro zone inflation all but
evaporated in August, revised data showed on Wednesday, raising
market expectations that the European Central Bank could step up
its government bond buying programme.
The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said
consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro were flat
on the month and up just 0.1 percent from the same month last
year, slowing down from a 0.2 percent annual rise logged in
July.
In its first estimate two weeks ago, Eurostat estimated the
year-on-year increase in August at 0.2 percent.
"The downward revision in euro zone consumer price inflation
to 0.1 percent in August will further fuel expectations that the
ECB will step up its Quantitative Easing (QE)," said Howard
Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
The ECB wants to keep consumer inflation below but close to
2 percent over the medium term and started a QE programme of
buying 60 billion euros worth of government bonds a month
earlier this year to inject more cash into the economy and maker
prices rise faster.
"(ECB President) Mario Draghi opened the door wide at the
September policy meeting to the ECB expanding its QE, should
euro zone consumer price inflation dip anew or even fail to pick
up significantly over the coming months," Archer said.
"It currently looks very possible that the ECB will feel
more QE is warranted, and senior ECB policymakers Vitor
Constancio and Ewald Nowotny have both indicated this week that
the ECB could step up the pace of QE and/or increase the
program's overall size and duration," he said.
The lower August annual inflation reading is mainly due to a
deeper than previously estimated fall in energy prices over the
year - 7.2 percent rather than 7.1 percent - and slower growth
in prices for non-energy industrial goods - only 0.4 percent
rather than the previously reported 0.6 percent.
Core inflation, a measure that excludes volatile energy and
unprocessed food prices, stood at 0.3 percent month-on-month and
0.9 percent year-on-year in August, the same as previously
estimated and unchanged from July.
Eurostat said that among the items with the biggest impact
on the overall year-on-year reading, cheaper transport fuel
subtracted 0.55 point, while less expensive heating oil took
away another 0.25 point.
More expensive restaurant and cafe prices added 0.1 point
and higher priced vegetables and tobacco added 0.09 and 0.08
point each.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and Hugh Lawson)