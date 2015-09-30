* Sept CPI -0.1 pct yr/yr vs 0.1 pct in Aug
* ECB action not seen imminent
* Next ECB meeting Oct 22
(Adds S&P predicting QE will be more than doubled)
By Jan Strupczewski and Balazs Koranyi
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Euro zone inflation
turned negative again in September as oil prices tumbled,
raising pressure on the European Central Bank to beef up its
asset purchases to kick start anaemic price growth.
Prices fell by 0.1 percent on an annual basis, the first
time since March that inflation has dipped below zero, missing
analysts' expectations for a zero reading after August's 0.1
percent increase.
The negative reading is a headache for the ECB, which is
buying 60 billion euros ($67.37 billion) of assets a month to
boost prices. It has already said it may have to increase or
extend the quantitative easing (QE) scheme because inflation may
fall short of its target of almost 2 percent even in 2017.
Long term inflation expectations have dropped to their
lowest since February, before the ECB's asset purchases started,
as China's economic slowdown, the commodity rout and paltry euro
zone lending growth reinforce pessimistic predictions.
Even Finnish central bank chief Erkki Liikanen, normally
considered an inflation hawk, has warned that euro zone growth
is at risk from the slowdown in emerging markets and that
inflation could fall short of already modest expectations.
"We believe the ECB will extend its QE programme beyond
September 2016, most likely until mid-2018, and that it
could reach 2.4 trillion euros -- more than twice the original
1.1 trillion euro commitment," credit ratings agency Standard &
Poor's said on Wednesday.
ECB President Mario Draghi, though striking a balanced tone,
stressed last week that the ECB was ready to act and had much
flexibility regarding the scale, composition and duration of its
asset purchases.
Although many of the factors dragging on inflation are
outside the bank's control, such as the plunge in oil prices,
some economists argue that any easing of the ECB's commitment to
meeting its target damages the bank's credibility.
Inflation has run below target for two years now and may not
head back towards 2 percent for another two years.
"Increasing the pace of monthly purchases will have greater
impact than extending the duration of the current programme,"
Deutsche Bank said in a note to clients. "The hurdle to increase
the pace of purchases is likely to be high, leaving a programme
extension as the path of least resistance."
NOT JUST YET
Noises from the 25-member ECB governing council, a
distinctly heterogeneous body, have not encouraged hopes it will
make anything but cosmetic changes when policymakers next meet
on Oct. 22 in Malta.
It may argue for more time to assess the inflation and
growth outlook, perhaps until the U.S. Federal Reserve finally
commits to its first rate hike in almost a decade and the ECB
staff presents new economic forecasts in December.
S&P said it believed beefing up QE was not imminent but a
move could be announced in December.
Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann, the ECB's top hawk, argued
on Tuesday, even after German inflation turned negative, that
the ECB needs to look beyond the oil price drop, especially
since lower fuel costs boost purchasing power and growth.
Excluding volatile energy prices, inflation is running at 1
percent, a more respectable figure, while services inflation is
at 1.3 percent.
Weidmann said that just in Germany, the euro zone's biggest
economy, consumers and businesses will save 25 billion euros on
lower energy costs, worth about 1 percent of GDP, keeping the
recovery on track even if emerging markets continue to drag.
Repeating his view that asset buys should only be used in an
emergency, he also warned that abundant cheap credit -- a
side-effect of ultra loose monetary policy -- is keeping
unviable companies alive, posing risks to competitiveness.
Slovenian central bank chief Bostjan Jazbec has meanwhile
said that even talk of modifying QE is a "long way" into the
future as the scheme was actually generating positive results.
Central bankers have also argued that there are limits to
how much monetary policy can achieve and that trying to push up
inflation while the global commodity index has dropped
by a third in 15 months overburdens monetary policy.
The ECB cannot fight China's slowdown while the euro zone's
sizable current account surplus, also largely outside the
central bank's control, is underpinning the euro's value versus
other currencies, which itself dampens inflation.
"With the underlying upward pressure on the euro ... this
status quo might not last all the way through winter, so some
move on QE could very well be in the cards early next year,"
UniCredit economist Erik Nielsen said.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Editing by Catherine Evans)