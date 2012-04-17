* Euro zone inflation at 2.7 percent in March
* Energy prices drive up cost of living, rising 8.5 percent
* ECB concerned about short-term inflation risks
BRUSSELS, April 17 High world oil prices offered
no respite for the euro zone's stubborn inflation in March as
the EU's statistics agency revised upwards an initial reading
for the month even at a time when the currency area's economy
likely tipped into recession.
Consumer prices in the 17 nations sharing the euro were up
2.7 percent in March from a year ago, the EU's statistics office
Eurostat said on Tuesday, the same level as in February but up
from a first estimate for March of 2.6 percent.
Most economists believe the euro zone's economy has slipped
into recession after a contraction in the last quarter of 2011
and with a subsequent probable shrinkage in the first three
months of this year.
Were it not for Brent crude prices near $120 a barrel,
inflation would likely reflect the depressed economy where
rising unemployment, government cuts and weak business
confidence have eaten into consumers' willingness to spend.
Concerns about supply disruptions from U.S. and European
sanctions on OPEC's second-largest producer Iran have driven
Brent crude up by about 13 percent this year.
That is a threat to the euro zone's expected economic
recovery later this year, economists say.
Energy accounted for about 0.6 percentage points of the euro
zone's inflation level in March, meaning that without the high
cost of fuel, gas and heating oil, consumer prices would be
around the European Central Bank's target of below, but close to
2 percent.
The ECB left interest rates on hold at 1.0 percent for the
fourth month running in early April, resisting calls from
European politicians and leading international economists to cut
rates further, and let inflation rise, to promote growth.
After calming the euro zone debt crisis with unprecedented
three-year loans to commercial banks, the Frankfurt-based bank
appears to be back in inflation-fighting mode, warning in its
latest monthly bulletin that risks of rising prices were high.
"Inflation is likely to stay above 2 percent in 2012, mainly
owing to recent increases in energy prices," the editorial in
the ECB's April monthly bulletin said.
Annual inflation in March was as high as 3.8 percent in
Italy and 3.1 percent in Belgium, while only 2.3 percent in
Germany and 1.8 percent in Spain.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who is seeking reelection
in Sunday's first-round vote, said on Tuesday it was "not
possible that the ECB does not participate in supporting
growth".
The conservative French leader has upset Berlin by
declaring at a campaign rally that he wanted a debate on the
ECB's role in helping economic growth, breaching a November
agreement not to publicly discuss the bank's independence.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)