* Nov inflation up from 3-yr lows, still well below ECB
target
* Q3 labour costs rise slowest since Q3/2010
* Euro zone countries regain competitiveness
By Martin Santa
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 Euro zone inflation picked up
in November because of a rise in electricity and accommodation
prices, data showed on Tuesday, but wage growth continued to
decelerate in the third quarter to the slowest pace in three
years.
Consumer prices in 17 countries sharing the euro fell 0.1
percent on the month, increasing the annual inflation rate to
0.9 percent from 0.7 percent in October, a drop which forced the
ECB to cut rates to a new record low in November.
The inflation rate dropped below 1 percent for the first
time since February 2010 in October.
The monthly drop was led by a 0.8 percent decrease in prices
of energy and a 0.1 percent fall in prices of tobacco and
services. Food prices were flat in November, data from EU's
statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
Labour costs in the euro zone rose at their slowest pace in
three years in the three months to September, Eurostat
separately said, in a sign the cost competitiveness of euro zone
euro zone countries was improving.
Nominal hourly labour costs in the bloc grew 1.0 percent in
the third quarter, following a 1.1 percent increase in the
second quarter.
Ireland, which has just exited its international bailout,
saw wages fall 1.4 percent. In Portugal, still under a bailout
reform programme, wages fell 0.2 percent and salaries in Cyprus
decreased by 7.7 percent.
ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday the bank was ready
to intervene if inflation remained low for too long, but gave no
details what instruments it could use to counter any prolonged
weakness in prices.
Low inflation shows that households are not spending and
companies are not investing, dampening the pace of a recovery
that nearly stalled in the third quarter.