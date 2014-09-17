BRUSSELS, Sept 17 Euro zone inflation in August
was higher than initially estimated, revised data from the
European Union's statistics office showed on Wednesday, because
prices of services grew more than expected.
Consumer inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose
0.1 percent month-on-month in August for a 0.4 percent
year-on-year increase, Eurostat said, revising upwards its
initial estimate, from Aug. 29, of a 0.3 percent annual gain.
Eurostat said that rises in prices in restaurants and cafes,
rents and more costly car repairs had the biggest upward impact
on the year-on-year inflation, while cheaper fuel, fruit and
phone calls exerted the biggest downward pull.
In its initial estimate, Eurostat had said that prices of
services grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in August. But in the
revised data, it changed that value to 1.3 percent.
Excluding the volatile energy prices, inflation was 0.7
percent year-on-year last month, rather than the earlier
estimated 0.6 percent, Eurostat data showed.
After including the 2 percent annual drop in energy prices
in the index, inflation turned out at 0.4 percent, rather than
0.3 percent.
The ECB targets an inflation rate at below, but close to, 2
percent over the medium term, a level not seen since the first
quarter of 2013. It also considers anything below 1 percent over
time to be in a "danger zone".
To accelerate price growth the ECB has cut interest rates to
almost zero and will start buying asset-backed securities next
month, flooding the banking system with cheap cash that it hopes
banks will lend on to companies and individuals.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)