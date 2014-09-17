* August annual inflation at 0.4 pct, unchanged from July
* Eurostat had predicted the rate would fall to 0.3 pct
BRUSSELS, Sept 17 An increase in rents and
car-repair prices lifted euro zone inflation in August slightly
higher than a first estimate, a small piece of good news for the
European Central Bank but not one that radically changes the
economic outlook.
Consumer inflation in the 18 countries sharing the euro rose
0.1 percent month-on-month in August for a 0.4 percent
year-on-year increase, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said
on Wednesday, revising upwards its initial estimate, from Aug.
29, of a 0.3 percent annual gain.
That leaves the inflation rate unchanged from July.
"Every positive surprise is welcome in terms of market
psychology and for the European Central Bank," said Frederik
Ducrozet, an economist at Credit Agricole.
"But it is far from the kind of shift you need to rule out
QE," he said, referring to quantitative easing, the programme of
bond purchases the United States and Britain have used to lift
their economies.
Eurostat said that rising rents, higher prices in cafes and
restaurants and more expensive car repairs did the most to raise
year-on-year inflation. Cheaper fuel, fruit and phone calls
pulled it down the most.
In its initial estimate, Eurostat had said that prices of
services grew 1.2 percent year-on-year in August. In the revised
data, it changed that value to 1.3 percent.
Inflation has fallen steadily since the end of 2011,
reflecting a weak euro zone economy and near-record
unemployment, after a debt crisis nearly ripped the bloc apart.
Economic growth came to a standstill in the second quarter and
Italy has slipped back into its third recession since 2008.
The ECB targets an inflation rate at below, but close to, 2
percent over the medium term, a level not seen since the first
quarter of 2013. It also considers anything below 1 percent over
time to be in a "danger zone".
With August's number, inflation has now been in that zone
for 11 straight months. BNP Paribas expects the annual inflation
rate to slip to 0.2 percent in September because of lower oil
prices, then rebound around the end of the year.
To push up inflation, the ECB has cut interest rates to
almost zero and will start buying asset-backed securities next
month, flooding the banking system with cheap cash that it hopes
banks will lend on to companies and individuals.
Investors are watching to see if the ECB will go further and
start a U.S.-style bond-buying programme - purchasing sovereign
debt on a monthly basis to stimulate the economy.
The ECB is most closely watching core inflation, stripping
out volatile energy and food prices. Core inflation was 0.9
percent year-on-year last month, up from 0.8 percent in July and
a low of 0.7 percent in May, Eurostat data showed.
