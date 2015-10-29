HELSINKI Oct 29 The pressures keeping euro zone
inflation below the European Central Bank's target warrants
"thorough analysis", ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen
said on Thursday.
"The strength and the persistence of the factors that are
currently slowing the return of inflation to levels below but
close to 2 percent in the medium term require thorough
analysis," Liikanen, who is also Finland's central banker, said,
according to slides of a speech.
Consumer prices in the 19-country euro zone slipped 0.1
percent in September, and an ECB survey showed last week
inflation is expected to fall short of the bank's target of
almost 2 percent until 2017.
ECB President Mario Draghi said last week the bank was
considering new stimulus measures and would decide on the matter
when it gets updated inflation forecasts from its staff in
December.
