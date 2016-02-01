LONDON Feb 1 Signs that oil prices may be
stabilising above $30 a barrel have so far failed to lift
long-term inflation expectations in the euro zone, suggesting
investors increasingly doubt the European Central Bank will meet
its inflation target.
The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, which shows
where markets expect 2026 euro zone inflation forecasts to be in
2021, is trading around 1.52 percent and holding
near its lowest levels since January 2015.
The ECB's favoured gauge of inflation expectations has
tracked oil prices closely in recent months, but in the past
week the relationship between the two has weakened. tmsnrt.rs/1nYFBeX
Brent crude, the global benchmark, has gained about 8
percent in the past week, yet inflation expectations
have moved back to levels seen early last year -- just before
the ECB announced it would embark on quantitative easing, with
the aim of boosting inflation.
"The implication here is that markets increasingly doubt the
ECB will be able to meet its inflation mandate, not just over
the coming years but also over the coming decade," said ING
senior rates strategist Martin Van Vliet.
"The behaviour of five-year, five-year inflation since the
ECB meeting is somewhat at odds with what we saw after the
October ECB meeting at which (ECB president Mario) Draghi also
hinted at further easing, and when the five-year, five-year rate
rallied," he said.
At its meeting on Jan. 21, the ECB suggested it could ease
monetary policy again soon. Since then money markets have fully
priced in a 10 basis point cut in the deposit rate in March to
minus 0.40 percent, and another by July.
On Friday, the Bank of Japan unexpectedly cut a key interest
rate to below zero, highlighting the challenges major central
banks face in stoking inflation when oil prices are low. A
slowdown in China and a weaker Chinese currency are adding to
downward price pressures globally.
The five-year, five-year forward is down more than 15 basis
points since the start of the year and is well below the ECB's
inflation target of close to 2 percent.
A pick-up in the euro may also be weighing on inflation
expectations.
The single currency has firmed 2.7 percent from where
it stood just before the ECB cut interest rates deeper into
negative territory on Dec. 3, to about $1.09.
"Euro/dollar is a bit higher and there is higher uncertainty
regarding the global economy, said Alexander Aldinger, a rate
strategist at Bayerische Landesbank.
(Graphic by Nigel Stephenson; Editing by Catherine Evans)