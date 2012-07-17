BRUSSELS, July 17 Ireland's international bailout is sufficient and the country has no need for more time to return to financial markets, ECB Executive Board Member Joerg Asmussen said on Tuesday.

"I see clear indications that the country is managing to get along with the existing programme," Asmussen told a debate of economists and diplomats in Brussels.

Ireland was rescued with a 85 billion euro ($103.81 billion) bailout in 2010 and hopes to return to markets at the end of next year. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski)