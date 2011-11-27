(Adds French presidency source in Journal du Dimanche)
BERLIN Nov 27 France and Germany are
planning a quick new pact on budget discipline that might
persuade the European Central Bank to ramp up its government
bond purchases, Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday.
Echoing a Reuters report on Friday from Brussels, the Sunday
newspaper said the French and German leaders were prepared to
back a deal with other euro countries that might induce the ECB
to intervene more forcefully to calm the euro debt
crisis.
The newspaper report quoted German government sources as
saying that the crisis fighting plan could possibly be announced
by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy in the coming week.
In an advance release before publication, Welt am Sonntag
said that because it would take too long to change existing
European Union treaties, euro zone countries should just agree
among themselves on a new Stability Pact to enforce budget
discipline - possibly implemented at the start of 2012.
It could be similar to the Schengen Agreement which applies
to EU countries that choose to take part and enables their
citizens to enjoy uninhibited cross border travel. Among the
countries in the Stability Pact, there would be a treaty
spelling out strict deficit rules and control rights for
national budgets.
The European Central Bank should also emerge more as a
crisis fighter in the euro zone, Welt am Sonntag wrote, saying
that while governments cannot tell the independent ECB what to
do, the expectations are clear.
"Based upon these measures, there should be a majority
within the ECB for a stronger intervention in capital markets,"
Welt am Sonntag said. It quotes a central banker as saying: "If
the politicians can agree to a comprehensive step, the ECB will
jump in and help."
The ECB, which cannot directly finance governments, has been
buying Italian and Spanish bonds on the open market since August
to try to keep down borrowing costs for the euro zone's third
and fourth largest economies.
Yields on Italian and Spanish debt have nonetheless climbed
in recent weeks, despite the ECB intervention and the
appointment of a new technocrat government in Rome and the
election of the conservative Popular Party in Madrid.
In Brussels on Friday, euro zone officials said a push by
euro zone countries towards very close fiscal integration could
give the ECB the necessary room for manoeuvre to scale up euro
zone bond purchases and stabilise markets.
France's Journal du Dimanche newspaper said reforms to
Europe's economic governance would be the focus of a speech
which Sarkozy will deliver in the Mediterranean port of Toulon
on Thursday.
"The European Commission could take on supra-national
powers," said one French presidency source, according to the
newspaper, saying that Brussels would supervise the decisions of
countries at risk of default, provided they request this.
"National parliaments will retain the initiative over the
(policy) efforts to be made," one French negotiator told the
paper.
The European Commission, the EU executive arm, put forward
proposals on Wednesday to grant it intrusive powers of approval
of euro zone budgets before they are submitted to national
parliaments, which, if approved, would effectively mean ceding
some national sovereignty over budgets.
Berlin, meanwhile, is pushing to change the European Union
treaty so that a country could be sued for breach of EU budget
rules in the European Court of Justice.
Le Figaro said there was resistance within Sarkozy's
government to allowing France's budgets to be submitted for
scrutiny by an "intergovernmental conference" in Brussels, but
the president would seek to rally support for this.
A closer fiscal union could eventually pave the way for
joint debt issuance for the euro zone, where countries would be
liable for each others' debts.
Germany strongly opposes the joint issuance idea fearing
spendthrift countries would piggyback on its low borrowing costs
- meaning no gain for the virtuous and no pain for the sinners.
