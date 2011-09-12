BRUSSELS, Sept 12 EU leaders will discuss deeper
euro zone fiscal integration and other issues on better euro
zone economic governance in the coming months, European Council
Presiden Herman Van Rompuy said on Monday.
Van Rompuy, who chairs summits of EU leaders, is working
with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso and the
President of the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, on proposals
for strengthened economic governance and is expected to present
his preliminary findings in the middle of next month.
"The first chapter will be on improving the efficiency of
the working methods in the euro zone today -- how to get better
coordination, better crisis management and more streamlined
communication," Van Rompuy told a news briefing.
"The second chapter is on what we need in terms of
strengthened institutions in the euro zone -- there were some
interesting ideas published a few weeks ago," he said.
"Three -- what can we have as more fiscal discipline in the
euro zone, even considering strengthening the Stability and
Growth Pact and the macroeconomic surveillance," he said.
"And the fourth chapter will be on fiscal intergation."
Van Rompuy said he did not exclude that talks on the package
would continue at the December summit of EU leaders.
Van Rompuy also said fiscal consolidation measures announced
by Greece over the weekend seemed positive and said
representatives of the European Commission, the International
Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank, the so-called
Troika, would resume talks on Monday after a break.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Luke Baker)