DUBLIN Oct 25 Ireland plans to build up a 17 billion euro ($22 billion) buffer before exiting its EU-IMF bailout at the end of next year to ensure funding in case of external shocks, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

The debt agency is planning to secure the money from the market, giving the government an 18-month funding buffer, Noonan told journalists in Dublin.

"We would be prudent to say we would like 18 months' funding in hand," Noonan said.

He said Ireland would not under any circumstances need a second bailout, but a deal to ease the burden caused by the bailing out of its banks would help it secure cheaper, more sustainable funding.