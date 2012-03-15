PARIS, March 15 Ireland aims to save 17
billion euros over 25 years by refinancing a promissory note
issued to guarantee failed Anglo Irish Bank, hopefully by the
end of this year, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on
Thursday.
On a visit to Paris, Noonan said Dublin sought in
negotiations with the European Central Bank, the European
Commission and the International Monetary Fund to replace the
promissory note with another instrument, lengthen the maturity
and "keep the interest rate quite low".
"We would like if it was finished in calendar 2012. With the
kind of arrangements we have in mind, there are advantages to
having it at the back end of the year," the minister told a
small group of reporters.
He said there was no push to get a deal before Ireland holds
a referendum, probably in late May or June, on a new European
fiscal compact treaty on stricter budget discipline, saying it
would be unwise to try to "buy out" Irish voters.
Noonan said he expected to revise down the government's 1.3
percent growth forecast for this year when he issues new figures
next month. Noting that an average of forecasts compiled by
Reuters put the figure at 0.7 percent, he said Dublin would meet
its agreed budget deficit target of 8.6 percent of gross
domestic product even if that were the growth outcome.
"We will be revising downward as well, it's quite obvious
now, when the next revision comes up. But the budgetary target
will be met," he said.
Noonan, who was in Paris for talks with French Economy
Minister Francois Baroin, said the IMF supported with Ireland's
case on the promissory notes and the European Commission was not
opposed, while the ECB "has its own view", but all three were
now working on a joint paper on the issue.
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Toby Chopra)