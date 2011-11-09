* Deputy PM says no need for contingency plan
* Says sees 'firm determination' to save eurozone
(Adds second quote, background)
DUBLIN Nov 9 Ireland does not see any risk that
the euro zone will break apart, the deputy prime minister said
on Wednesday after a surge in Italy's cost of borrowing raised
fears about the future of the currency union.
EU sources told Reuters on Wednesday that German and French
officials had discussed plans for a radical overhaul of the
European Union that would involve establishing a more integrated
and potentially smaller euro zone.
Asked if the government was preparing contingency plans for
one or more country leaving the euro zone, Eamon Gilmore said
the Irish government did not think that was necessary.
"We don't think it will come to that as there is a firm
determination in Europe that the euro will continue and that
whatever steps are necessary will be taken," Gilmore told state
broadcaster RTE.
Pressed as to whether refusing to prepare a contingency plan
would put Ireland in danger, Gilmore suggested that talking
about that possibility could increase the likelihood of the
euro's demise.
"We are not going to talk ourselves into a situation of the
euro breaking apart. We believe that that situation will not
arise," he said.
Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan said last week that
any moves towards a two-speed European Union would take the bloc
down a "very dangerous road."
