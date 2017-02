DUBLIN Nov 9 Ireland does not see any risk that the euro zone will break apart, the deputy prime minister said on Wednesday after a surge in Italy's cost of borrowing raised fears about the future of the currency union.

Asked if the government was preparing contingency plans for one or more country leaving the euro zone, Eamon Gilmore said the Irish government did not think that was necessary.

"We don't think it will come to that as there is a firm determination in Europe that the euro will continue and that whatever steps are necessary will be taken," Gilmore told state broadcaster RTE. (Reporting by Conor Humphries)