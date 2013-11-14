(Corrects headline)

DUBLIN Nov 14 Ireland's cabinet was meeting on Thursday to discuss its exit from an EU/IMF bailout and is expected to announce shortly that it will not opt to take a precautionary credit line, sources told Reuters.

Irish Finance Minister Michael Noonan is briefing cabinet before departing for a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels and Prime Minister Enda Kenny will address parliament before lunchtime, a government source said.

A second source added that Kenny is expected to announce that Ireland will make a clean exit from the programme.

