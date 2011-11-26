BRIEF-Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of all of its assets
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
VIENNA Nov 26 Ireland has thought about contingency plans in case the euro zone disintegrates but thinks the chances of this happening are very small, an Austrian newspaper quoted Finance Minister Michael Noonan as saying.
Asked by Der Standard newspaper whether he was bracing for a collapse of the euro zone, Noonan said: "Not in detail. Of course we have considered emergency plans, but the possibility of it coming to this is very slight."
In the interview, which was published in German on Saturday, Noonan said the euro had shown itself to be a strong currency that had fuelled trade in the European Union.
"I would distinguish between the currency and the current debt problem. We have to solve that." (Reporting by Michael Shields) (Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum)
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Greece's economy would only grow by just under 1.0 percent in the long run given the constraints of its bailout program, but should be able to meet the IMF's preferred fiscal surplus target.
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian federal prosecutors asked a court on Monday to reimpose preventive measures against two key suspects in a corruption probe dubbed Operation Greenfield, which is investigating fraud at state-run companies' pension funds.