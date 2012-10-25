UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
DUBLIN Oct 25 Ireland would like the European Central Bank to make clear whether its new bond-buying programme would be available to Dublin when its exits its EU-IMF bailout next year, the deputy finance minister said on Thursday.
"It is not clear that a country exiting a programme can take advantage," Brendan Howlin told state broadcaster RTE, when asked if Ireland wanted to access the ECB's Outright Monetary Financing programme.
"The simple assertion of that as a prospect would have an immediate impact on our bond spread," he said.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts