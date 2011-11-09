BRUSSELS Nov 9 The euro zone has no plans for a
financial rescue of Italy, even though borrowing costs of the
euro zone's third biggest economy have risen sharply to levels
that economists see as unsustainable, euro zone officials said
on Wednesday.
"Financial assistance is not in the cards," one euro zone
official said, adding the euro zone was not even considering
extending a precautionary credit line to Rome.
The euro zone bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF) will be able to extend such a precautionary
credit line to countries which may be cut off from markets, once
euro zone finance ministers agree on technical and legal details
of the operation by the end of November.
The EFSF will also then be able to buy bonds on the primary
and secondary markets, using various insurance schemes that
would boost four to five-fold its currently free funds of around
250 billion euros.
Yields of 10-year Italian bonds surged well
above seven percent on Wednesday -- a level that many economists
see as unsustainable.
Ireland and Portugal in the past were forced to seek euro
zone and IMF emergency loans once their borrowing costs rose to
such levels.
But the size of the potential bailout for Italy, which needs
to repay 326 billion euros in maturing debt only in the next 12
months, is too big to handle for the EFSF.
It would be up to Italy to reassure investors it would pay
back what it borrowed, the official said.
"They will just have to prove that the yields are not
justified, because they aren't," the official said.
"There is not much, if anything, we can do immediately. It
is a matter of confidence which Italy will have to rebuild
itself. We can only help from the sidelines," the official said.
A senior euro zone diplomat said euro zone countries were
hoping that the European Central Bank would support Italy, as
there was no alternative.
"The lines of communication are very much open. But the ECB
will not make a statement to this effect (support for Italy),"
the second official said. "The ECB will be drawn like every one
else by the weight of gravity (to act)."
The ECB aggressively bought Italian bonds on the market on
Wednesday focusing on 2-year and 10-year maturities to halt the
rise of Italian borrowing costs, traders said.
But the intervention only managed to bring the 10-year yield
down to 7.25 percent from 7.46 percent.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Ron Askew)