BRUSSELS, July 11 Italy's troubled banks do not represent an acute crisis and lenders should stop asking for public money to solve their problems, the leader of euro zone finance ministers said on Monday, reacting to Rome's plans to back its banking sector with state aid.

Italy is in talks with the European Commission to allow public support for its weakest lenders, including Monte dei Paschi di Siena. State aid to banks is allowed by European Union rules only in exceptional circumstances, when "a serious disturbance" emerges in the economy.

But Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem saw no "acute crisis" when speaking to reporters before a meeting of the group Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, which he chairs.

"There are issues of non-performing loans in Italian banks, but that's not a new issue," he said, dismissing calls to address the Italian banking sector crisis as a fallout of the market turmoil caused by Britain's vote to quit the European Union on June 23.

Italy's lenders have been struggling for months to unload 360 billion euros ($400 billion) of non-performing loans - about one third of the euro zone total. After the Brexit vote, Italian bank shares were the most hit in the euro zone, compounding heavy losses since the beginning of the year.

European finance ministers will not formally address the banking crisis in Italy and the application of EU bank rescue rules in their regular meetings on Monday and Tuesday in Brussels.

But the issue is likely to be raised informally. "If it is brought up, and I would imagine it would be, we need to give our opinion," Malta's finance minister, Edward Scicluna, told reporters before the meeting.

"The Italian government is working to prepare precautionary instruments that will be used only if necessary," Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said.

Asked about a new European financial safety net for the banking sector, Dijsselbloem said that he would oppose banks' new requests for public support.

"There have always been and there will always be bankers that say that need more public money to recapitalise the banks. I would resist very strongly," he said.

"Problems in the banks need to be sorted out in the banks by the banks," he added.

Bank of Italy's Governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday that public money should be used to help Italy's troubled banks in a financial system that was "full of risk".

After EU states injected billions of euros to rescue their banks in the aftermath of the 2007-08 global financial crisis, the EU adopted new rules to reduce public support.

So-called bail-in provisions, in force since January, dictate losses on shareholders, bondholders and even depositors with more than 100,000 euros before failing banks can receive public support.

Italy did not recapitalise its banks during the financial crisis, and is now trying to use the leeway allowed by the new stricter rules to back its weakest lenders.