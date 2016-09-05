ROME, Sept 5 Italy does not plan to ask to use the euro zone's bailout fund for its struggling banks, government sources said on Monday, denying a newspaper report.

La Stampa newspaper reported on Monday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter, that Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was considering trying to tap the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to help Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.

Sources at Renzi's office said the government "totally denied press speculation published today on the use of ESM funds in Italy. There is absolutely no basis for these reports."

La Stampa said tapping the ESM could be the government's "Plan B" if a bid to prop up Monte dei Paschi through a cash call for up to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) and the sale of bad loans, were to fail. ($1 = 0.8944 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Crispian Balmer)