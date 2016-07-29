UPDATE 2-French police search Fillon office as fraud affair rocks campaign
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
ROME, July 29 The economy minister on Friday welcomed a privately funded rescue of Italy's third-largest lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, saying the bank could now develop an industrial plan to help the real economy.
"The government acknowledges with great satisfaction the operation launched today by Monte dei Paschi di Siena," Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said in a statement.
"It is a market deal that will allow the bank to strengthen its capital and totally offload its bad loans," he added. For more details about the bank plan click on:
(Reporting by Crispian Balmer)
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
* Empery Asset Management LP dissolves passive stake in Delcath Systems Inc as of Dec 30, 2016 - SEC filing
HONG KONG, Jan 31 A missing China-born billionaire was quoted by state media on Tuesday as saying he had not been abducted from Hong Kong by mainland Chinese agents as some news outlets had reported but was receiving medical treatment.