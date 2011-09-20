BERLIN, Sept 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday Italy had not just considerable financial but also political problems, according to sources within his conservatives.

Standard and Poor's rocked the euro and bond markets on Tuesday with a one-notch cut in Italy's credit rating that added fuel to opposition calls for Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to resign.

S&P said that the outlook for growth was worsening and Berlusconi's fractious centre-right government had not shown it could respond effectively.

According to conservative lawmakers who had participated in a regular party meeting with Schaeuble, the finance minister said the downgrade showed that Italy's political system was no longer deemed as sufficiently serious.

Berlusconi's coalition has been plagued by infighting and policy disagreements and the prime minister himself has been battling a widening prostitution scandal which has distracted the government and badly damaged his personal credibility.

Gerda Hasselfeldt, who chairs the parliamentary caucus of the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian sister party to Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, said earlier on Tuesday she welcomed the downgrade as "a right and necessary spur...to try even harder" to win market trust. (Reporting By Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh)