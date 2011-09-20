BERLIN, Sept 20 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Tuesday Italy had not just considerable
financial but also political problems, according to sources
within his conservatives.
Standard and Poor's rocked the euro and bond markets on
Tuesday with a one-notch cut in Italy's credit rating that added
fuel to opposition calls for Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to
resign.
S&P said that the outlook for growth was worsening and
Berlusconi's fractious centre-right government had not shown it
could respond effectively.
According to conservative lawmakers who had participated in
a regular party meeting with Schaeuble, the finance minister
said the downgrade showed that Italy's political system was no
longer deemed as sufficiently serious.
Berlusconi's coalition has been plagued by infighting and
policy disagreements and the prime minister himself has been
battling a widening prostitution scandal which has distracted
the government and badly damaged his personal credibility.
Gerda Hasselfeldt, who chairs the parliamentary caucus of
the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian sister party to
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats, said earlier on
Tuesday she welcomed the downgrade as "a right and necessary
spur...to try even harder" to win market trust.
(Reporting By Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh)