BERLIN, Sept 20 German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler on Tuesday praised Italy's efforts to consolidate its budget, noting it was decisive such countries thoroughly implement reforms to gain market trust, a newspaper reported.

"It is decisive that Italy and other countries pursue their programme of reforms, only that can generate trust on the markets," he told Financial Times Deutschland.

During talks in Rome last week, Roesler gained the "impression that the Italian government is firmly determined to do so," the paper reported him as sasying "The intension to anchor a debt brake in the constitution also shows this." (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Brian Rohan)