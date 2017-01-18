Argentina trade surplus narrows to $65 mln in December
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 24 Argentina posted a December trade surplus of $65 million, down from a $100 billion surplus in November, the government's statistics agency said on Tuesday.
BERLIN Jan 18 Italy will no longer be unreliable in fiscal terms, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday, adding that he believed the period of austerity was over.
Gentiloni was speaking at a conference hosted by the German Economy Ministry in Berlin. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing by Joseph Nasr)
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private sector coal producer, stood by its current bankruptcy exit plan on Tuesday, saying in court papers that no alternative proposal satisfies its reorganization goals.
SOFIA, Jan 24 Bulgaria's president on Tuesday called an early national election for March 26 and appointed former parliament speaker Ognyan Gerdzhikov as caretaker prime minister until then.