BRUSSELS, Sept 7 Italy's planned value-added tax increase will help it meet its debt reduction target but the indebted nation needs to do more to crack down on tax evasion, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Italy is under huge pressure to push through austerity demanded by its euro zone partners but investors are concerned at the way the government of embattled Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is scrambling to secure parliamentary backing for its reforms.

"It makes a lot of sense (for Italy) to pursue a more ambitious and tougher fight against tax evasion," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing.