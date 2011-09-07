BRUSSELS, Sept 7 Italy's planned value-added tax increase will
help it meet its debt reduction target but the indebted nation needs to do more
to crack down on tax evasion, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
Italy is under huge pressure to push through austerity demanded by its euro
zone partners but investors are concerned at the way the government of embattled
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is scrambling to secure parliamentary
backing for its reforms.
"It makes a lot of sense (for Italy) to pursue a more ambitious and tougher
fight against tax evasion," Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular
briefing.