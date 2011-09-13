BRUSSELS, Sept 13 The implementation of Italy's reform and austerity package to balance the country's budget by 2013 is important not only for Italy, but for the euro zone as a whole, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said.

Van Rompuy, who chairs quarterly meetings of European Union leaders, spoke to reporters after a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

"Our meeting was focused on... the euro zone economic situation and on the measures taken by Italy and on the reforms of economic governance," Van Rompuy said.

"The adoption of the (Italian reform) package, envisaging budget equilibrium by 2013, is important not only for Italy but for the euro zone as a whole," he said.

"Its full implemention is crucial. Fiscal discipline and growth-enhancing reforms are essential for the confidence of markets," he said.

Berlusconi reconfirmed his ambition to achieve a balanced budget in 2013 and said the austerity package would be approved by the Italian parliament on Wednesday.

"As well as the austerity package, we are determined to pursue measures to boost growth," Berlusconi said.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Luke Baker)