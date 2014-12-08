DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
BRUSSELS Dec 8 Euro zone finance ministers are set to tell Italy on Monday it must take additional steps to improve its structural effort in line with EU requirements, a draft seen by Reuters shows.
"We note that according to the Commission's assessment, Italy's structural effort in 2015 will be 0.1 percent of GDP whereas 0.5 percent is required ... therefore additional measures would be needed to allow for an improvement of the structural effort," said the draft, which could still be tweaked. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Robin Emmott)
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.