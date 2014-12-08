BRUSSELS Dec 8 Euro zone finance ministers are set to tell Italy on Monday it must take additional steps to improve its structural effort in line with EU requirements, a draft seen by Reuters shows.

"We note that according to the Commission's assessment, Italy's structural effort in 2015 will be 0.1 percent of GDP whereas 0.5 percent is required ... therefore additional measures would be needed to allow for an improvement of the structural effort," said the draft, which could still be tweaked. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Robin Emmott)